Deer hunting rules relaxed to curb deadly disease

Rules for hunting deer in western Quebec are being eased in an effort to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), leaving some hunters concerned about negative impacts.

From Sept. 21 to Nov. 17, any deer regardless of age or sex can be hunted with any hunting weapon — including rifles, shotguns and crossbows — in certain municipalities in the Outaouais and the Laurentians.

By relaxing the rules, Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (MFFP) hopes to get more samples to test for CWD, a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system of deer, elk, moose and caribou.

The ministry is encouraging hunters to prioritize adult animals, since the disease is only detectable in animals over 12 months of age.

Hoping for 800 samples

In a statement released Sept. 6, the MFFP said it's hoping to get 800 white-tailed deer samples through hunters submitting deer to collection points for testing. If the disease is not present, hunters will be able to recover the animal.

Once the target is reached during the 2019 hunting season, the ministry plans to reinstate usual hunting procedures.

But the new rules don't sit well with some hunters including Harvey Young, who lives and hunts in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.

He said he's worried too many hunters will descend on the area and is skeptical about how the ministry will enforce a return to usual hunting procedures once the sample goal is met.

"We're going to have to fight with people on our land and on our roads . . . We're going to be stuck with this problem for two months," said Young. "There's a lot of greedy hunters out there. They're trigger happy. It's just going to open the flood gates."

Hunters worry about safety

Government officials briefed hunters on the new rules in a meeting in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Sept. 7.

In a French-language interview, Steve Chartrand, a hunter from Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, said he's worried about safety.

The usual rifle-hunting season is later, coinciding with a time when there are fewer leaves on the trees, he said. But by allowing rifles to be used at the beginning of the season, Chartrand said more leaves and less visibility could lead to dangerous situations.

