Deer hunting season brings positive economic impact and community support to Nebraska
Nebraska Game and Parks said the state has more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands for hunting and that means a boost to the state's economy.
Nebraska Game and Parks said the state has more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands for hunting and that means a boost to the state's economy.
Record numbers of young men voted for Trump in the 2024 election. What drove them to the right?
“Everyone laughed. They laughed that uncomfortable laugh,” noted the MSNBC anchor.
"Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"
"The people that put all of you Democrats in office are expecting ACTION for once!!"
Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.
Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
President-elect joked on Wednesday that ‘Elon won’t go home’ and that he ‘can’t get rid of him’
The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly. The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that…
This Bruins superstar's struggles hit a new level against the Stars.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President-elect Trump knew she did not want to serve in his second administration when he publicly announced over the weekend that he would not be offering her a job. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to…
This Bruins defenseman had a big fight with this Stars forward.
CNN's Abby Phillip pointed to "another person who tried to raise concerns" about food served to American children.
Video footage shared by Ukraine's 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade appears to show a devastating attack on a Russian convoy in Donetsk.
Former boxer/convicted rapist Mike Tyson and noted grifter/YouTube idiot Logan Paul decided to do what they're great at and cause an unnecessary scene to preview their live-streamed
‘You’re going to see us take this country back and ... it isn’t just about the deportation operation,’ Tom Homan says
Capitol Hill Democrats are pressing the White House to pull out all the stops to gird the executive branch against President-elect’s Trump’s promised efforts to tear down federal agencies and restructure them to his liking. The lawmakers want President Biden to get aggressive — and creative — with unilateral actions in the final weeks of…
The late night host found one GOP lawmaker trying way too hard.