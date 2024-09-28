Deer Park cruises to win Finneytown
Deer Park got a big win over Finneytown in CHL action.
This former Boston Bruins forward is going to miss a good amount of time.
This former Boston Bruins forward had a strong first game with his new team.
After the Americans staked themselves a 5-0 lead after Round 1 of the Presidents Cup, the International team roared back Friday in Roun 2.
Do not taunt Scottie Scheffler. It most definitely will not end well for you.
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun provided some updates regarding the Jeremy Swayman negotiations.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has his dry humor in mid-season form.
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights several players who will make or break your lineups in Week 4.
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
The New York Yankees failed to clinch the AL East for the 2nd night in a row on Wednesday, despite a historic 142nd RBI for Aaron Judge in a 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
The Montreal Canadiens dropped their first pre-season game, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's season is over after her team lost to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 25
Kyren Williams leads all running backs with five touchdowns in the first three games. He's among the top fantasy picks at the position for this week.
Yeah, it’s been a weird week for the Royals, as this historical statistic shows.
Ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN and said he would’ve become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in the offseason if not for one issue.
The Montreal Canadiens started working on their power play this afternoon, want to know who is on which unit? Read on!
WNBA star Angel Reese called out those in the media who were "a little late to the party" in covering the hate speech directed at players online.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL's young stars were injured Thursday night when Giants receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons an ankle injury.
Scott Pianowski identifies several sleepers for those fantasy football lineups in need of a sneaky play in Week 4.
Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.