Deer poaching charges filed against Washington County woman
Jessica Kroening is charged with multiple misdemeanors in a deer poaching scheme spanning three counties involving the illegal killing of 100 deer.
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman faces a sentence of over 50 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
"Oven is on, unsure if the staff are able to turn it off," a dispatcher told other first responders
SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor's house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in a court document made public Thursday.
Melonie White's death 30 years ago baffled investigators until 2021 when they began working with a local volunteer group that helps crack cold cases
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men serving life in prison for murder after chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 are returning to court Thursday to ask a judge for a new trial.
Authorities found the body while searching for a missing 95-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease
The man was killed during an argument with his son on Oct. 18.
Anthony Shea, 49, was arrested on charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Eloilda "Ellie" Shea
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel considering a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced on medical grounds.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Some 50 suspected gang members have died this week after attacking a coastal town in Haiti, including at least a dozen who drowned after their boat capsized, a government official said Thursday.
The victim said the attack by Zak Honeyman in her home had "changed her life dramatically".
WINNIPEG — A woman told court Thursday that years of counselling and medications have failed to keep away nightmares about the gruesome killings of her daughter and two young grandchildren.
World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon and his wife, Linda, are accused of knowingly allowing the grooming, exploitation and sexual abuse of young boys throughout the 1980s and ’90s, according to a new lawsuit filed on behalf of five alleged victims. According to the suit, the former CEO of WWE and his wife were aware that the organization’s prominent ringside announcer, Mel ...
Huw Orphan is jailed for two-and-a-half years after kicking his wife down the stairs.
While reporting a domestic dispute with Fredericton police officer Colin Holmes in September 2023, the victim told police it wasn't the first incident she had with him, an arbitration hearing has been told.Holmes was criminally charged after a Serious Incident Response Team investigation and pleaded guilty in February to assault and unlawful presence in his ex-partner's home, an arbitration hearing has been told.However, Holmes received a conditional discharge rather than a conviction, which wil
Saskatchewan RCMP have ended a dangerous person alert and say two people are in custody after a group of masked people reportedly shot someone and stole their vehicle Thursday morning.RCMP issued the first of several alerts shortly before 10 a.m. CST on Thursday. It said police received a report of a robbery north of Prince Albert around 8:30 a.m. CST.RCMP said initial investigation indicated a person in a vehicle near the White Star grain elevator was approached by multiple men in a vehicle. Th
Family and friends of Brittany Moeser, 36, have accepted the reality that she may not be found alive, if she’s found at all.