Deer Swept Away After Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Flooding in Texas

Deer were swept away in a river’s current in central Texas on Sunday, May 5, after heavy rain triggered severe flooding and prompted multiple rescues in the region.

This footage was recorded by Travis Moore, who said he filmed it at the Lampasas River in Kempner, in Lampasas County, on Sunday. "[The] flooding caused the deer to be washed away!’ Moore told Storyful.

In the same county, an estimated 130 ostriches were carried away by floodwaters from a ranch, local media reported.

Isolated and severe storms were possible for the region through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

In eastern parts of the state, local disaster emergencies were declared in counties including Coryell and Johnson due to severe flood and road damage.

In Johnson County, a 5-year-old boy died early Sunday morning after a car he was a passenger in got swept away in fast waters, authorities said. Credit: Travis Moore via Storyful

Video Transcript

Yeah, they're about to do.Yeah, they're about to go.Yeah, they're, they're about to go.Yeah, they're about to go.Yeah, they're about to do.Yeah, they're about to go.Yeah, they're about to go.