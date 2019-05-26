Meet the man who has lived with wild deer for decades

Wayne Etmanski stands silently over the carcass of his favourite deer, Maybelle, as a swarm of flies pecks away at her innards.

She was the matriarch of the herd, Etmanski's "No. 1" deer. He had gotten so close to her over the past 17 years that he was even there when she gave birth.

Now, he's slicing open her cheek and breaking her ribs to figure out what went wrong.

"I really did have a good relationship, long relationship with this deer, a very special relationship," he sighs. "All the other deer followed what she did so it just might be harder for me now."

Haydn Watters/CBC More

It's a rough start to Etmanski's return to the woods after a two-year absence.

He takes a moment to remember his favourite Maybelle memories. But he accepts that it's all part of nature — and presses on.

The Brantford, Ont., man, better known as the "deer whisperer," has spent nearly 30 years living in the woods for days, weeks, even months at a time, documenting and living alongside wild white-tailed deer. He figures he's spent more than 200,000 hours in there.

"For the most part, they treat me like another deer. They treat me like a buck deer," Etmanski said. "It's surreal is what it is. It's so hard to describe. It's like I'm in a world I shouldn't be."

A bad back and subsequent surgery took him out of the woods for two years. This hike marked his first time back since. He missed it too much to not return.

'Treat me like another deer'

As a deer whisperer, Etmanksi's goal is to co-exist and befriend the herd. He's given names to each deer he's met and yells each of those names out as he treks through the bush looking for them. He doesn't use any food or bait, relying only on his voice and instinct.

He claims it only takes him about 15 minutes to find the herd. But this first time back in two years. Things take longer.

Etmanksi scours the woods for almost an hour and a half before stumbling upon five deer, their white tails wagging like dogs.

He gets emotional.

"It's like seeing your kids after not seeing them for years," he said. "It's like being back where I'm supposed to be, doing what I'm supposed to do."

Haydn Watters/CBC More

It's been two years but he's positive these deer remember him. That includes Tootsie, Maybelle's daughter, now pregnant with a fawn of her own.

Story continues