Default 20mph limit plan for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Councillors have renewed a pledge to cut the urban speed limit in a seaside conurbation to 20mph (32km/h).

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council wants to lower speed limits to cut pollution and improve road safety.

Deputy leader Millie Earl said the parties that make up the ruling Three Towns Alliance had campaigned on the 20mph issue ahead of the last election.

The Conservative group described the plans as "anti-car measures".

Responding to a question from cycling campaigner Adam Osman at Tuesday's council meeting, Ms Earl said a default 20mph limit in urban areas "would be beneficial to walking, wheeling and cycling" as well as benefiting public health and air quality.

She said her ward of Newtown and Heatherlands in Poole had already seen the benefits of 20mph zones.

"I would like to see other communities able to benefit from the safer and healthier environment as we have," she said.

"There will be some roads that are exempt on the basis of need and capacity, and it is also likely the roll-out will take some time."

Ms Earl said the council was working with Dorset Police on the plan and was keen to hear the views of the community.

She added: "We have a meeting later this week with the 20's Plenty for Us organisation so we can learn from their experience in other places that have implemented change."

Cabinet is due to discuss the plans in April, after which a public consultation will be held on any proposed changes.

Conservative group leader Philip Broadhead described the proposals as "quite from the blue" and "extremely worrying".

He said: "Many of us warned that voting for these parties would see a return to anti-car measures, and this announcement... shows that we were right."

Mr Osman said reducing the limit was the most "cost efficient" way to cut road deaths, reduce car journeys, encourage cycling and improve air quality.

Story continues

In September, Wales became the first UK nation to lower speed limits in residential areas from 30mph (48km/h) to 20mph.

More than 467,000 people have signed a petition calling for the move to be reversed.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.