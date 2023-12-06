Defence minister announces panel members tasked with reviewing military colleges

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Bill Blair has announced the names of seven people who will be responsible for reviewing Canada's military colleges over the next year.

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour called for such a review in her May 2022 report looking into the military's problem with sexual misconduct.

Arbour examined the culture at the military colleges in Kingston, Ont., and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and found they had outdated and problematic leadership models.

The board will review past studies of the colleges and will look at how Canada's allies train their military leadership.

The review board will be chaired by Kathy Hogarth, an adult education specialist, and will include four other experts along with an executive from the Defence Department and a representative from the military.

If the board decides the two colleges should stay open, it will recommend changes to the program structure and curriculum along with ones aimed at improving the conduct of those attending the colleges.

The other external board members are Chantal Beauvais, a young adult socialization expert; Michael Goldbloom, a culture evolution expert; Renée Légaré, an executive expert; and Martin Maltais, an academic expert.

The Defence Department's executive representative is Suneeta Millington and Col. Kyle Solomon is the military representative.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press