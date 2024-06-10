Prosecutors in Hunter Biden case make closing arguments

Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case, the first criminal trial of a sitting US president's son, have began presenting their closing arguments.

"No one is above law," US prosecutor Leo Wise says.

His team has accused Mr Biden of lying about his drug use when he filled out a federal form in October 2018 that is required to purchase a gun.

Mr Biden's defence team has been attempting to counter the narrative that he was in the throes of a drug addiction at that time.

The son of US President Joe Biden, the 54-year-old did not take the stand to testify.

Hunter Biden is accused of lying on a form about his drug use when he purchased the gun and ammunition on 12 October 2018 in Wilmington, Delaware. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Mr Biden has pleaded not guilty to three charges related to his possession of a firearm while allegedly using narcotics.

His defence team says he was in recovery at the time, so was truthful when he indicated on the paperwork that he was not a drug user.

Members of the Biden family sat closely in the row behind Mr Biden inside Delaware's federal court on Monday.

Jill Biden, the defendant's step-mother and president's wife has been in court in five of the six days it has sat.

The start of proceedings was focused on a legal technicality. Mr Biden's lawyers want jurors to be told during jury instruction that he filled out the form "in good faith". The prosecution disagrees.

The discrepancy is linked to the question of whether Mr Biden "knowingly" lied on the form.

Last week, prosecutors used Mr Biden's own words from his memoir to argue that he knowingly misled the gun shop when declaring that he was not a drug addict.

Prosecutors played excerpts from an audiobook version in which Mr Biden talks about being addicted to crack cocaine for four years, a period which overlapped with his gun purchase.

The court also heard from Mr Biden's ex-romantic partners, including Hallie Biden. Hallie - Mr Biden's brother's widow - testified she found "remnants" of crack cocaine in Mr Biden's car in which she also found the gun.

However, during cross-examination, Ms Biden confirmed she had not seen him using drugs around the time of his gun purchase.

Throughout the trial, the defence has attempted to cast doubt on the memories of the prosecution’s witnesses, challenging them about their memories of events.