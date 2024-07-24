Defence Secretary hails new UK-Germany security pact

John Healey hailed a new security pact between Britain and Germany as the first step towards a “deep new defence relationship” between the countries, as the UK Government seeks to rebuild post-Brexit ties with Europe.

The Defence Secretary said the new Labour administration is “getting on with the job” and “resetting our relationships” with allies on the Continent after signing a “joint defence declaration” between London and Berlin.

Ministers agreed on a number of priorities for tighter co-operation as part of the new accord “recognising the need to collaborate more closely to defend our shared values”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

These include “strengthening UK and German defence industries, reinforcing Euro-Atlantic security, improving the efficiency of joint operations, confronting evolving security challenges such as the cyber domain”, and supporting Ukraine.

Mr Healey is making his first ministerial visits to Germany, France, Poland and Estonia on a whistlestop tour this week aimed at sending a message that European security will be the Government’s “first foreign and defence priority”.

On Tuesday night he met counterparts in France, alongside the Chiefs of Defence Staff from both nations, and thanked British personnel helping to support security at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The signing of the joint declaration in Germany on Wednesday will pave the way for the new UK-German Defence Agreement discussed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Sir Keir Starmer at the recent Nato summit, he said.

On Thursday, the Defence Secretary will travel to Estonia to meet British troops deployed to protect Nato’s eastern border with Russia and pay tribute to the role UK forces play in the region.

It comes after the Prime Minister sought to kick-start changes to the way Britain engages with its neighbours as he hosted the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace last Thursday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the new UK-German Defence Agreement at the recent Nato summit in the US (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Healey said: “In our third week, this Government is getting on with the job and resetting our relationships with European allies to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

“These visits send a clear message that European security will be this Government’s first foreign and defence priority.

“Our new defence declaration between the UK and Germany will kick-start a deep new defence relationship, built on our nations’ shared values.

“And in France, Poland and Estonia we will continue to strengthen our defence ties with our European allies – as we all stand steadfast behind Ukraine.

“It is a privilege to visit and thank our British troops defending Nato’s eastern border with Russia. Their presence and fortitude in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression shows that Nato is the cornerstone of European defence.”

Both countries are among the biggest providers of support to Ukraine. Germany is Kyiv’s second largest military donor after the US.

The prospect of Donald Trump winning the US election has prompted debate among Nato allies of how to ensure support is sustained given his past criticisms of the bloc and threats to reduce aid to Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer was asked about support for Ukraine during his first Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

During his first Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday, Sir Keir was pressed on whether he had raised with German leaders the possibility of providing long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Answering a question from acting Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, he said: “I had the opportunity in Washington at the Nato Council to talk to our German counterparts.

“There was a strong theme there on Ukraine – discussed with all of our allies – and part of my message was to urge all of our allies to provide further support where they can to the Ukrainian people, and that was well received.”