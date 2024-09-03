Defence Secretary John Healey defends timing of partial ban on arms to Israel - as Priti Patel condemns 'shocking betrayal'

The defence secretary has defended the timing of suspending some arms export licences to Israel following criticism from politicians, the Jewish community and Israel.

A total of 30 out of 350 export licences for UK arms to Israel are being suspended, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Monday.

The timing of the announcement has been criticised as it came on the same day funerals were held for six Israelis killed over the weekend by Hamas after being held hostage since October last year.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the decision was made now because it was the government's "legal responsibility".

He told Sky News' Breakfast With Kay Burley: "This is a government that has a duty to the rule of law, faced with the conflict in Gaza, it's our legal responsibility and obligation to review export licenses.

"The judgement was whether there is a clear risk that anything we supply from this country could be linked to a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

"And the assessment was that in the case of around 30 components for military equipment, this was the case."

He said the move is not unprecedented, with Margaret Tatcher suspending arms exports in the 1980s and Gordon Brown doing so in 2009.

In both of those cases, when there was a ceasefire the suspensions were lifted, he added.

"That's the bigger argument here," he said.

"In the end, this conflict, the concerns that people have, will be settled with an immediate ceasefire."

However, he said lifting the suspension is not dependent on a ceasefire.

He added: "If there is a change in the conflict in Gaza, where these components are no longer a risk that international humanitarian law may be breached, then these licences may be reviewed and those suspensions may be lifted."

The government's decision was criticised by Israel's defence secretary Yoav Gallant, who said he was "deeply disheartened" by the suspensions that came as Israel fights "a war on seven different fronts" and "when we mourn six hostages".

Former Conservative home secretary Dame Priti Patel called the decision "appalling" and accused Labour of playing politics "with Israel's security on a day they bury their dead".

"This shocking betrayal of a key UK ally is a terrible indication of the UK's approach to national security under this weak prime minister," she added.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the timing "risks sending a dangerous message to Hamas and other adversaries of the UK that they can commit appalling atrocities - condemned by the UK government - and yet still see Israel castigated".

The government has come under fire for other policy changes towards Israel after it restored funding to the UN agency that works with Palestinians, despite opposition from Israel.

Sir Keir Starmer has also removed the previous government's objection to the International Criminal Court pursuing arrest warrants against Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence secretary.