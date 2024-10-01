Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard testifying in his sexual assault trial

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand in his northeastern Ontario sexual assault trial.

The complainant who accuses Hoggard of raping, choking, slapping and urinating on her after a concert in Kirkland Lake, Ont., eight years ago finished her emotional testimony on Friday.

Hoggard pleaded not guilty to sexual assault at the beginning of the trial taking place in the community of Haileybury.

Defence lawyer Megan Savard said in an opening statement this morning that Hoggard will tell the jury he and the complainant flirted over the course of a bonfire after-party and had a one-night stand.

She says there is no doubt in Hoggard's mind that the encounter was consensual.

Savard says two crew members who worked the Hedley concert that night will also testify about the events leading up to the after party, and she expects them to contradict the complainant's story.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press