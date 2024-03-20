Defendants can appeal decision to keep Fani Willis on Trump case, judge rules

Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing at the Fulton county courthouse in Atlanta on 1 March 2024. Photograph: Getty Images

The judge overseeing the election interference criminal case against Donald Trump and others in Georgia on Wednesday ruled that the defendants can appeal the decision last week to allow the prosecutor Fani Willis to remain on the case despite a past romantic relationship with her deputy.

Last Friday the judge, Scott McAfee, in Georgia ruled that the Fulton county district attorney, Fani Willis, could continue to head the prosecution of Trump for trying to undermine the 2020 presidential election in the state, as long as the top deputy agreed to step down.

The deputy, the special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom Willis had a romantic relationship, resigned on Friday, clearing the way for Willis to continue.

Now the judge will allow an appeal, according to a new court filing.

Reuters contributed reporting

More details soon …