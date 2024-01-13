Defending champion Napoli scores in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over Salernitana in regional derby

ROME (AP) — Defending Serie A champion Napoli scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over Salernitana in a regional derby on Saturday to end a four-match winless streak.

Defender Amir Rrahmani found the target six minutes into added time after Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa collided with a teammate.

Ending a turbulent stretch for Napoli, Rrahmani celebrated by taking his shirt off and running toward Napoli’s hard-core “ultra” fans behind the goal bare-chested.

Earlier in the week there was a spat between the agent of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the club’s center forward Victor Osimhen, who is away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Napoli moved up to sixth place, two points below the Champions League spots with all of the teams ahead still to play this weekend.

Later, Serie A leader Inter Milan was visiting neighboring Monza.

Salernitana, which remained in last place, put up a fight at the Stadio Diego Maradona.

Antonio Candreva put Salernitana ahead with a long, curling shot into the top corner near the half-hour mark. It was Candreva’s sixth score from outside the box since the start of last year — more than anyone in Europe’s five biggest leagues.

Matteo Politano equalized for Napoli with a penalty before the break following a foul on Giovanni Simeone.

Then Ochoa kept the visitors in the game until Rrahmani’s strike.

Also, Genoa and Torino drew 0-0.

