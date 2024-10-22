Defense drives Colts to week 7 win

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
NFL Fan Spoils Trump Campaign Video With 2 Brutal Salutes From The Crowd
The GOP nominee shared a clip that shows at least one other fan hitting him with the gesture at the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
- FTW Outdoors
Aaron Rodgers unsurprisingly took a shot at Jets media after the team's SNF loss to the Steelers
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. At his various peaks -- namely, his four MVP awards -- he felt impossible to defend. Based on his unserious approach and reaction to the New York Jets' disappointing 2-5 start, we've likely seen the clear end of…
- FTW Outdoors
Patrick Mahomes shockingly trucked Malik Mustapha at the goal line and NFL fans couldn't believe it
Considering that the Kansas City Chiefs have straight-up refused to run a quarterback sneak for years now, Patrick Mahomes is probably the last player you'd expect to unleash a truck stick on a defender. On top of that, 49ers safety Malik
- FTW Outdoors
Mike Tomlin had the slickest 5-word response to a question about starting Russell Wilson
You could say that Mike Tomlin deciding to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields was bold given how the latter has played so far in 2024, but it seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach knows what he's doing. And that's where he went after Sunday night's win
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Glorified Football Fantasy Went Too Far, Fans Say
"Stolen valor is disgusting wherever it happens," one angry fan wrote.
- FTW Outdoors
Amari Cooper hilariously asked for help after a Bills pre-snap audible and still scored a touchdown
In due time, the Buffalo Bills' recent trade acquisition, Amari Cooper, and franchise quarterback Josh Allen will likely have impeccable chemistry. Both the receiver and quarterback are simply
- USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers is out of excuses. The Jets' problems point back to him.
With Sunday's loss to the Steelers, the Jets are 2-5 and running out of time. And much of the blame falls on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers.
- USA TODAY Sports
Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
There are two "Monday Night Football" games on the docket for Week 7. What are they, and why is there a doubleheader?
- FTW Outdoors
Fox’s weird hologram Tom Brady added nothing useful to its broadcast just like the real Tom Brady
The more you listen to Tom Brady analyze Fox's No. 1 NFL game live every week, the more you wonder why he's getting paid nearly $400 million over 10 years to offer milquetoast critiques th
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire adds: Eight players to pick up in Week 8
With Week 7 nearly complete, here are eight players to target on your league's waiver wire for bye weeks in the NFL.
- FTW Outdoors
Mic'd-up Saquon Barkley classily turned down a chance at his rushing record so Eagles backups could play
It was clear from the opening drive that Sunday's game against the Giants meant something extra for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. After all, it was his return game against his former team, and the Metlife Stadium crowd had booed
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Tremblay's Actions Were A Warning
Before he was appointed Montreal Canadiens' coach, Mario Tremblay couldn't help himself rubbing it in while interviewing a competitor for the job.
- The Canadian Press
Lions rookie kicker Jake Bates thought his football dream was dead. His game-winner beat the Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Bates was selling bricks. Now he's making game-winning kicks in the NFL.
- Kansas City Star
Here’s who national experts predict will win KC Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers game
Here is how 72 NFL pundits think the Chiefs-49ers game will play out.
- Tri-City Herald
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald updates status of DK Metcalf’s knee injury for Bills game
Test results are in for the wide receiver 2nd in the NFL in yards for the knee he injured during Seattle’s win at Atlanta.
- HuffPost
Aaron Rodgers Appears To Pick His Nose And Then... Oh God
The New York Jets quarterback indulged in a "nasal gummy," one person joked.
- The Canadian Press
Despite addition of Adams, Rodgers and Jets reeling after another loss
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets insist the season isn’t slipping away despite the recent addition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
- The Canadian Press
Browns QB Watson suffers likely season-ending Achilles injury. Teammates upset some fans cheered
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's tumultuous tenure with Cleveland has taken another significant turn.
- People
Caitlin Clark Goes Glam for Date Night with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery at Fever Gala
Clark and her boyfriend walked the red carpet at the Golden Gala fundraiser in Indianapolis to support the Pacers Foundation
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football Week 8 drops: 5 players you need to consider cutting
Devin Singletary and Christian Watson were popular picks in fantasy football drafts. Can you release them to the waiver wire as their roles diminish?