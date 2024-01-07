Defense Secretary Austin secrecy on hospitalization stirs outrage, calls for Biden to provide facts

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is facing rising outrage for failing to disclose for days that he was in the hospital with a serious medical condition.

The Pentagon late Friday announced that Austin had been hospital since Jan. 1 related to an elective medical procedure. In a separate statement, Austin said he "could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better."

Neither Austin, 70, nor the Pentagon provided any details about why he was in the hospital, or explained what his medical procedure was. The Pentagon didn't alert the White House until Thursday about Austin's condition, three days after he had been admitted to the hospital, according to a senior Defense official who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.

The unanswered questions and partial disclosures prompted immediate backlash. Sen Tom Cotton, a member of the Armed Services Committee, demanded on X, that Austin explain why he delayed notifying the White House about his medical condition.

"The Secretary of Defense is the key link in the chain of command between the president and the uniformed military, including the nuclear chain of command, when the weightiest of decisions must be made in minutes," Cotton wrote Saturday.

'Deliberately withheld'?

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in a statement on Saturday alleged that the Department of Defense "deliberately withheld the Secretary of Defense’s medical condition for days. That is unacceptable.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, in a CNN interview, called the lack of disclosure a "dereliction of duty.'' He said the Biden administration owes the American people some facts about the secretary's medical condition.

