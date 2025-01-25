Defense Secretary Hegseth must put America ahead of Trump. I'm not sure he can. | Opinion

Pete Hegseth, confirmed by the Senate as Defense secretary Friday night in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie, takes over leadership of the Pentagon at a time of great turmoil around the world. Let's hope, for our nation's sake, that he's up for the job.

I'm torn on Hegseth. He's well-educated, patriotic and seems committed to removing weakness (and wokeness) from our most powerful asset, the U.S. military − an $850 billion machine of 3.3 million personnel.

Even so, Hegseth's character is in question. He has faced allegations of sexual assault, domestic abuse and drinking at work.

I wish Trump would have chosen a veteran with more qualifications and fewer scandals, but he didn't.

Hegseth has strengths – but also serious problems

Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth testifies before a Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 14, 2025.

Hegseth is a 20-year Army National Guard veteran, author and cable television host. He attended Harvard and Princeton. He's a patriot who loves America and was awarded two Bronze Stars for his military service.

During Hegseth's Senate confirmation hearing last week, he emphasized his dedication to stripping the military of "wokeness" and bringing back "warrior culture." Those are much-needed steps, but the details on accomplishing that will be difficult to hammer out.

I also agree with his controversial view that women should be limited in front-line combat roles.

"Warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards and readiness. That's it. That is my job," Hegseth said in his opening statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Jan. 14. So far, so good.

But Democrats worked hard to expose a different side of Hegseth, a former "Fox & Friends Weekend" host. They grilled him over accusations of sexual assault and heavy drinking at work. In a recent affidavit, Hegseth's former sister-in-law claims he raged at his ex-wife and was abusive. (Hegseth has denied the allegations.)

Yet, Hegseth's nomination survived the confirmation process. And he even managed to win the support of Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, a veteran and survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence who had been viewed as a potential vote against confirmation.

World is an especially dangerous place now

I want to give Hegseth a chance. He has passion for defending the United States and real-world experience in what it means to serve as a warrior.

But the military, as Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia said in a viral 2019 speech at the Pentagon, "should not be mistaken for a cable news gabfest show." Bellavia would know. He received the Silver Star in 2004 after the Second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq, and Trump upgraded it to the Medal of Honor in 2019.

How ironic then that Trump would nominate a former talk show host as Defense secretary just a few years later.

The U.S. military has "been honed into a machine of lethal moving parts that you would be wise to avoid if you know what's good for you," Bellavia said then.

Boy, do I hope he is right. Because the world now is a dangerously unstable place.

In a recent interview, Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, said, "I think it's the most dangerous period geopolitically since either the '30s, before World War II, or the early Cold War, before the Cuban missile crisis. It's a world where the strong do what they will and the weak suffer what they must."

Horrific wars in Africa, Europe and the Middle East show that is true.

Thankfully, Bremmer also said the United States is in a good position for now: "The U.S. is much stronger politically, economically, technologically and militarily than all of its allies."

Nonetheless, we must be vigilant. As artificial intelligence and drone warfare advance, it's essential that the United States maintain our technological advantage. Trump, Hegseth and Congress must be relentless about ensuring that our nation's military is ready for current and future threats.

Hegseth will lead the Pentagon at a time of heightened international turmoil and rapid technological change. Both are enormous challenges.

Can Hegseth put America ahead of Trump?

Yet, Hegseth must overcome another major challenge − putting America's needs ahead of Trump's demand for personal loyalty. That could prove to be his biggest obstacle.

I hope Hegseth is never in a position where he must choose between what Trump wants and what our nation's security demands. But if he does have to choose, he must put America first.

"We will not be intimidated," Staff Sgt. Bellavia said in his 2019 speech. "We will not back down. We've seen war. We don't want war. But if you want war with the United States of America, there's one thing I can promise you, so help me God: Someone else will raise your sons and daughters."

I hope that's how the rest of the world sees the U.S. military in the years to come. It's our surest path to peace.

If Pete Hegseth can ensure that our nation's enemies understand the losing stakes of confronting the U.S. military, he might just succeed at keeping us all safe.

For our sake, let's hope and pray he can rise to the occasion.

