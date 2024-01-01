Defense unable to contain Jackson, Chubb injured, Dolphins allow most points this season in 56-19 loss

The concern for Dolphins’ ability to stop high-powered offenses gained traction Sunday as Lamar Jackson fired five touchdown passes and the Ravens took advantage of missed tackles and blown coverages to cruise to a 56-19 win.

It is the most points Miami has allowed since week four in the 48-20 road loss at Buffalo and most since a 56-26 loss at Buffalo in week 17 of 2021. The 56 points are also the most points the Ravens have ever scored at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore racked up 493 yards of total offense and six total passing touchdowns.

Jackson went 18 for 21 for 321 yards and five scores, having no issues finding wide open receivers. The Ravens gashed Miami’s defense for 162 yards on the ground.

“We just weren’t playing complementary football,” Jevon Holland said. “We couldn’t stop the bleeding. We needed a play to change that. We couldn’t figure it out. They played a hell of game. They were firing on all cylinders: offense, defense, special teams. yeah, they played a complete game. We just needed to come out and basically find a little sliver where we can find some light. We didn’t get that opportunity and we couldn’t capitalize. It’s all about playing together, playing complementary football.”

Duke Riley was unable to catch up with Justice Hill down the right sideline on the Ravens initial score, a 20-yard Jackson to Hill touchdown that tied the game, 7-7, in the first quarter.

“I gave up my first touchdown so ... got to get better,” Riley said. “I got to do better for the team. I ain’t pointing the finger at anybody. You want to point the finger? Point it here.”

The Dolphins stayed in the game early, cutting the Ravens lead to 14-13. But just like that on the next play, Jackson found Zay Flowers wide open down the right sideline for 75 yards and a touchdown, crossing up Riley and Eli Apple.

“It was jet motion, coming to my side and I already had a responsibility on the receiver before he came to my zone,” Apple said. “So I was just trying to buy time for Duke. He probably thought I was going to take his guy and I and of was expecting him to stay on. So we just got to communicate before the snap and clean that up.”

Both of Likely’s catches went for touchdowns, the first for 35 yards on a one-handed fourth down catch and the second on a walk-in score that lifted the Ravens to a 35-13 lead.

“I was in man coverage on Likely,” Holland said. “He’s a good player. He had an over route, so I was driving to it. I was undercutting it and playing top shoulder and I ended up right behind him and I kicked his foot. I put myself in a bad situation. He made a hell of catch, great throw by Lamar and they capitalized on it. That one was tough.”

To give up 56 points and lose hurts, but adding to the sting is losing two more starters to injury.

Xavien Howard left midway first quarter with a foot injury. Bradley Chubb was carted off late fourth quarter with what appeared to be a significant knee injury when the game was out of reach.

“That one hurt, especially when we are already getting whooped,” Holland said. “Are the starters in, starters not in? On that series I ran in. Coach asked me if I wanted to come out and I’m like, ‘no’. It’s a tough game but we are going to stay out there. And then that happens it is like, ‘damn’. It’s tough especially because I was right next to him too. I was right next to Jaelen when it happened as well. To hear him [in pain] down there, that was tough.”

Riley on losing Chubb and Howard: “Right now I’m just thinking about Bradley at the moment so I’m kinda just messed up right now. Bradley [is] an unbelievable guy, unbelievable man, comes to work every day, he plays hard as everyone can see. It hurts me to lose a great man and great teammate like that, especially somebody who has been playing really, really well this year.