Defiant Alex Scott tells racist, sexist trolls she's 'still standing' after year of online abuse

Alex Scott attends the "Strictly Come Dancing" launch show red carpet at Television Centre on August 26, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Alex Scott has defiantly told trolls “I’m still standing” after a year of abuse on social media.

The 34-year-old told The Mirror: “I had all of it - for being a woman on TV, for being a woman of ­colour on TV, that I’m ticking a box, death threats.

“I had the lot. But I’m still standing.”

One tweet sent from a viewer who disagreed with her analysis of a TV match during the 2018 World Cup, is still visible on the social media site.

The message reads: “You deserve to die immediately. I seriously hope and pray for that to happen NOW!!!!!”

“This past year has been so tough,” Scott said. “The abuse I was getting on social media just for having an opinion on football.

“I was going through a hard time with it. It’s not that I wasn’t expecting it because I know how social media is.”

The former Arsenal and England defender also revealed the abuse got so bad, it was upsetting her mum.

Scott said: “Tt was over a prolonged period of time and the abuse was getting worse. And it was my mum worrying. That’s when it really got to me.

“I thought, ‘What do I do?’ I felt alone in the process.

“I didn’t want to be that female that is seen to be complaining about my new role.

“The character that I am, I didn’t want to put that on anyone. I didn’t want my mum to worry.

“I was just carrying on going to work and doing what I’m doing.

“But then the flip side is I am ­inspiring so many people and ­changing people’s perceptions.”

England's Alex Scott prepares for a throw during their semi-final match against Japan in the FIFA Women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada on July 1, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GEOFF ROBINS (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images) More

The Strictly contestant made her England debut in 2004 going on to make 140 ­appearances for the Lionesses, something she says was fulfilling her “dream”.

She said: “When I got to Wembley I wasn’t nervous at all because I had that kid in me thinking, ‘This is your dream.’

“So you have to embrace it. And I feel exactly the same with Strictly.”

Scott is partnered with pro dancer Neil Jones on this year’s series of Strictly, which started on BBC One last night (7 September).