Defiant Biden vows to stay in race after verbal gaffes at Nato summit

US President Joe Biden, who is facing intense scrutiny amid questions over his age, gave no indication he would consider dropping out of the electoral race in a press conference that lasted almost an hour on Thursday. He fielded tough questions from reporters about his mental acuity after he made two verbal slips, including mistakenly referring to his Vice-President Kamala Harris as "Vice-President Trump" and to Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin", triggering gasps in the room.

President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference Thursday to deliver a forceful defense of his foreign and domestic policies, and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years even as he flubbed a reference to Donald Trump in one of his first answers.

“I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job I started,” Biden said as he insisted his support among the electorate was strong and he would stay in the race and would win.

Fumbles notwithstanding, the president pushed back at every suggestion that was slowing down or showing noticeable signs of decline, or that he was not in command of the job. But he was facing a growing chorus of calls from lawmakers, celebrities and other prominent Democrats to step aside from the 2024 race.

“My schedule has been full bore,” he declared. “So if I slow down and I cant get the job done, that’s a sign that I shouldn’t be doing it. But there’s no indication of that yet — none.”

Trump added sarcastically, “Great job, Joe!”

(AP)



