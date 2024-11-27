'Defibrillator keeps Lauren's memory alive'

A defibrillator has been installed in memory of a young woman who suffered a fatal heart attack in Wolverhampton.

Lauren Smith was 29 when she died in January 2023 and her family were desperate for her to have a lasting legacy.

With the help of the city's public health team and Councillor Lovinyer Daley, the life-saving equipment has now been installed at East Park Library.

Lauren's mother Emma Carrington thanked the council for its "help in keeping Lauren's memory alive", adding: "We hope that the defibrillator will prevent another family from having to go through what we are."

'The most beautiful angel'

The defibrillator is next to a plaque which reads: "Sending kisses to the sky to the most amazing mommy and daughter, taken from us far too soon."

The plaque also includes the words: "Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel. Forever in our hearts."

Lauren's family approached Councillor Daley with the idea.

"I have known Lauren's family for many years, and I was truly shocked and saddened to hear of her passing as she was so young," she said.

She said the plaque would also be "a permanent legacy for Lauren, her immediate family and friends, and also her little daughter, ensuring that she will never be forgotten".

