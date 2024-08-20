“We’re definitely going to put him in little league baseball and teach him the sport"
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Ah, the Soto Shuffle. It's the best, and some Little League kids proved that. New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is known for doing a little move in the batter's box after taking a pitch, a dance that everyone loves to focus on (see below) as he continues his ste
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and have transferred right-hander Alek Manoah to the 60-day injured list.
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings. The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at
Former classmate Jacob Bai also joined the athletes in the photo creation
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
The Australian hip-hop community has been shaken by the reaction to Raygun's efforts in Paris.
PERTH, Australia – Valter Walker beat Junior Tafa with a first-round technical submission Saturday to close out the preliminary card at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Take a look inside the fight with Walker, whose win was controversial since…
EDMONTON — Defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway have joined St. Louis after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets that the Blues extended to the players.
Watch this hysterical video of New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy and his grandson, who asked him an important question while he was strapping on the floor hockey pads.
Caitlin Clark had quite a Sunday for the Indiana Fever. She broke the WNBA rookie assist record with a full-court pass for a highlight-reel dime, and she got a technical foul for punching a stanchion in frustration, which is weird because she wasn't
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for blueliner Ty Emberson to complete their second deal of the day on Sunday.
Justin Turner will always be a Dodger, and the ovations he received in his first game back at Dodger Stadium show why he deserves one more season in L.A.
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Jeff Francouer shared a Tiger Woods story from back in the 2005-06 timeframe when Woods was an absolute menace on the golf course and arguably the biggest name in pro sports. “
A banner afternoon for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark -- where she set the WNBA single-season rookie assist record against the Seattle Storm -- wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Well, from start to finish, anyway. Eventually, compet
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but will not be suspended because the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist.
As days in August are winding down, a majority of NHL teams have a good idea of their roster compositions for the start of training camp and preseason, about a month away. But some teams still have notable restricted free agents to sign. Look no further than the New Jersey Devils, who still ...
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly was back taking snaps at Argonauts practice Sunday after being reinstated by the CFL, with conditions.