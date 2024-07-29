'Definitely a hot week,' says meteorologist amid heat warnings in N.L.

Bannerman Park in St. John's was bustling as kids and parents try to beat the heat. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC - image credit)

High temperaures are forecast across Newfoundland and Labrador, which has meteorologist Allison Sheppard urging people to be careful when outdoors. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The forecast across Newfoundland and Labrador is calling for hotter weather as July rolls into August, and one meteorologist is urging people to take care of themselves.

Environment Canada meteorologist Allison Sheppard said people should take precautions in the face of the warm weather.

"People need to take care. They're trying to do anything outside this week or they're part of any kind of vulnerable population or anything like that," Sheppard told The St. John's Morning Show on Monday morning.

Sheppard said higher temperatures will be in western, central and parts of eastern Newfoundland.

"We do have heat warnings in effect through this week," she said, adding that central parts of the island are expected to see a high of 32 C.

"So definitely a hot week," said Sheppard.

Environment Canada has heat warnings for the coming days in place for central and southern Labrador, and for much of Newfoundland. The warnings stretch from the eastern side of the Northern Peninsula to the Bonavista Peninsula.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures across the province ranging from the mid-20s to as high as the low 30s. Humidex values may make the weather feel as hot as 38, Environment Canada's warnings said.

In St. John's there will be a high temperature of 27 C on Monday which will cool down to 19 C in the evening, then rise back to 27 C on Tuesday, she said.

"So certainly some nicer temperatures than what we've seen last week."

The Newfoundland and Labrador fire hazard map has parts of the island under moderate to extreme risk of fire on Monday morning.

Environment Canada lists Happy Valley-Goose Bay as under a heat warning. It's expected to reach a high of 32 C on Monday.

The hot temperature comes at a time when Labrador has still recovering from numerous fires that had led to both Churchill Falls and Labrador City being evacuated, though those orders have since been lifted.

The provincial government's fire hazard map has parts of the island under a moderate risk of fire to as high as extreme. However, it doesn't include a rating for Labrador.

According to the provincial government's online fire dashboard, as of Monday morning there were two fires in Labrador and they are listed as under control.

Chance of showers

Sheppard said while temperatures might become moderate around Wednesday, they are expected to rise again along with humidity.

There is precipitation coming for the south coast of Newfoundland and there is a chance of showers in other areas, though she said it's not a big system.

"Just, you know, scattered showers here or there that we're tracking."

