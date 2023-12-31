‘Definitely no fireworks’: how Australia’s ‘hottest town’ is marking New Year’s Eve as temperatures hover around 50C

Photograph: AAP/Wendy Mcwhirter Brooks

There will be no fireworks in Marble Bar as residents of the “hottest town in Australia” sweat through a scorching New Year’s Eve.

The mercury in the remote Western Australian towns of Marble Bar and Roebourne were expected to reach 48C on Sunday, with top temperatures expected to stay above 40C for the next six days.

As of 1.10pm local time, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded a temperature of 47.4C.

These readings coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the record-breaking heatwave that gave Marble Bar its reputation during the summer of 1923-24, when it recorded the longest run of days above 37.8C (100 degrees Farenheit).

The heatwave lasted 160 days from 31 October 1923 to 7 April 1924.

The deputy shire president, Wendy McWhirter Brooks, who was out of town for New Year’s Eve visiting her mother, said the town wasn’t likely to break any records, but a heat gauge in the centre of town gave a reading of 51C on Saturday.

As of 1pm local time in the Pilbara on Sunday, the gauge was showing 51C.

“It’s hot. It’s just hot,” she said. “The heat usually precedes the rain; there’s no rain forecast for the moment, but it is our wet season.”

After the record-breaking heatwave in 1923, Marble Bar received 75mm of rain.

Over at the Iron Clad Hotel, bartender Thomas said it was hot enough outside to cook breakfast off the payment but he had an esky full of ice and cold beer for those willing to brave the trip in.

“The pavers are very clean around here. You could eat your breakfast off it.”

Most people were spending the day trying to stay cool and take care of their animals, he said. Many people had left town for New Year’s but he expected a crowd of 30 or so locals this evening to “kick the tyres”.

“There’s definitely no fireworks,” he said “Total fireban in half the country. We’ll watch the fireworks on the TV, probably.”

One “desperado” getting out of the heat at lunchtime, Eugene, said he would be spending New Year’s Eve at home trying to keep cool.

“I’m sitting at home in the swimming pool and stubbies in my bag of ice,” he said.

McWhirter Brooks said those travelling in the region should be careful about going outside in the heat and take proper precautions.

“You get exposure very easily. It’s really important for people who, if they are travelling in that heat, they don’t leave their vehicle, they carry water. They shouldn’t be going anywhere remote in that heat,” she said.

“It’s just as [if] being in Victoria and going into the high country without adequate gear.”