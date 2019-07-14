Deh Cho duffers, rejoice: Fort Providence now has a golf course

With a tractor, some ingenuity, and "a summer to spare," Fort Providence's mayor has single-handedly created the community's first golf course.

Danny Beaulieu says he got the inspiration for the eight hole course — a par-3 course that features shorter holes of up to about 150 yards — by researching different options on Google.

He's not much of a golfer himself, he says, but "it's just a thing to do. Not much to do in a community this size, you know."

Beaulieu began work on the course last summer, creating four holes on some land near his home. Using a tractor, a lawnmower and a borrowed excavator, he flattened out the land, created fairways, cut crass for green and put holes in.

This summer, he finished up the remaining four holes, though he says he does plan to add a ninth hole — a traditional number for a small golf course — in the future.

"I worked on it good," he said. "It's all natural grass. A couple of the holes have gravel on it, but it's not bad.

"It's a challenging course. You have to be pretty good ... to get it right on. It's a par-3 course, but none of us have hit par-3 [finishing a hole in three shots]."

He hopes to hold the course's inagural tournament during the annual Mackenzie Days festival on August long weekend. But the course is still missing one thing: a name.

Beaulieu has been soliciting suggestions — some ideas include Sandfly Golf Course, Bison Golf Course and Deh Cho Golf Course — but says he hasn't made a final decision yet.

Beaulieu says the experience of putting the course together has been "all fun," and he's not looking to get paid by anyone who wants to give it a shot.

"Bring a nine iron and a putter and come out and go for it," he said. "If you want to donate for gas for the grass cutter, fine, but there's no charge on this. Enjoy yourself. This is all fun."