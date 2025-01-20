DEI is on Trump's chopping block. See how Democrats are fighting back.

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion measures in the federal government, state lawmakers are raising their voices in defense of DEI.

More than 30 state elected Democratic officials from around the country signed a letter to Trump, pledging to protect DEI. State legislatures have been ground zero for anti-DEI attacks.

“Anti-DEI rhetoric and policy goals are dangerous, destructive, and discriminatory. Ultimately, they erect barriers to our American dreams,” the open letter obtained by USA TODAY said. “As we hold ourselves accountable to defending and extending the benefits of DEI, we also hold you accountable to achieving the same goal.”

The push to end diversity initiatives that Republicans claim focus on race and gender at the expense of individual merit is a top priority of right-wing foundations, think tanks and political operatives in statehouses across the country.

The anti-DEI campaign is expected to gain more ground now that it is at the center of the president’s economic and cultural agenda.

“Florida, Texas and other states have already abolished DEI. Private companies, such as Meta, are following suit,” Christopher Rufo, a DEI critic and a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning think tank Manhattan Institute, told USA TODAY. “The time is now.”

President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, January 20, 2025.

Democrats say the government-driven push to increase diversity in cubicles and executive suites is essential to wiping out decadeslong inequities and ensuring equal opportunity for women and marginalized groups.

Parity in the business world is a long way off. A USA TODAY investigation of the nation’s largest companies found that the top ranks are predominantly white and male, while women and people of color are concentrated at the lowest levels with less pay, fewer perks and comparatively little opportunity for advancement.

Raumesh Akbari, the Tennessee Senate’s Democratic leader, said progress and prosperity depends on “ensuring equitable opportunities for all.”

"By upholding the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we can continue to build a society where everyone has the chance to succeed, reflecting the true spirit of America," Akbari said in a statement.

