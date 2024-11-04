Deidre Hall Reveals Plans to Honor Late 'Family Member' Drake Hogestyn on 'Days of Our Lives': 'Lovely Tribute Shows' (Exclusive)

"We have shows coming up that are just hours of flashbacks of his history," Hall shares with PEOPLE

Deidre Hall is revealing how the late Drake Hogestyn's legacy will be honored.

In an interview with PEOPLE at a Days of Our Lives fan event on Nov. 2, Hall opened up about Hogestyn, whom she starred alongside as John Black and Marlena Evans (the two even won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005). When asked how Hogestyn would be remembered on the popular soap following his death, Hall shares the show’s plans to honor him.

“It is a family-run show and it's a family-produced show and that's reflected in everything that we do,” she says. “We bring Christmas to people that don't have one. We bring Thanksgiving to people that don't have family. We are there and when we lose a family member, you share it with us. We’ve lost Bill, we’ve lost Drake. You'll share that with us.”

“That's I think comforting for the audience to know that they are part of that legacy and part of that future,” she adds.

As for specifics, Hall says she can’t divulge the details just yet, but she teases that the audience has not seen the last of Hogestyn on their screens.

“The show will handle that,” she says. “We have shows coming up that are just hours of flashbacks of his history. So it isn't coming up yet, obviously, because it doesn't come in until next year, but you're going to see some lovely tribute shows.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Sept. 28 that the actor died from pancreatic cancer at age 70. In a statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the popular soap opera shared a statement from Hogestyn's family announcing the news.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," the statement read. "He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

The statement continued, "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

The message was signed, "The Hogestyn family."

At the time, a rep for Days of Our Lives confirmed that Hogestyn's final episode had aired weeks prior, on Sept. 9.

Hogestyn first appeared on the series in 1986 as an unnamed character, later becoming a fan favorite. Outside of Days of Our Lives, the late actor also appeared on shows like Criminal Minds and Otherworld as well as TV movies like Generation and One Stormy Night.

Days of Our Lives can be streamed on Peacock.

