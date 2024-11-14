Deidre Hall Says the “Days of Our Lives” Cast 'Don't Talk About' Drake Hogestyn's Death

Hogestyn died on Sept. 28 from pancreatic cancer, his family previously announced

JC Olivera/Getty Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn.

Diedre Hall says that the Days of Our Lives cast is still deep in mourning following the death of their costar Drake Hogestyn.

Speaking with Access Hollywood in a new sit-down interview, Hall, 77, revealed that she and her fellow castmates "don't talk about" his death, which occurred in September at age 70,



"Truly, we don’t talk about it," she told the outlet. "There isn’t even really as much as somebody walking by and putting their hand on you."

Describing the cast's reaction to Hogestyn's death on Sept. 28 (just one day before his 71st birthday), Hall said the group had only one word to describe their emotions, "Shock."

"I think we've all talked about [it] privately and the resounding comment is, 'Not Drake.' I mean, [he was] the healthiest, the most positive, and then there it was," she continued. "I miss that he doesn't get to come to work, I miss that he doesn't get to play with us."

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Hall and Hogestyn's characters married in a 1986 episode of 'Days of Our Lives.'

Hall even added that the cast — herself included — still has a hard time separating Hogestyn's death from the world of the show. "We don’t live there, you know. We’re living in Salem and this reality," Hall said, referring to the fictional town where Days of Our Lives is set.

"He loved being here, just loved it. And I miss that for him," she continued. "I will sometimes just be sitting on the set thinking, 'John is gone! Oh my gosh, Drake is gone.'"

According to the actress, she and the late actor shared a tight bond after working together on and off for more than 40 years.

"I loved him so, Marlena loved him so, they loved each other so," she added.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock/Getty Hall and Hogestyn in 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.'

Per a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, it was confirmed that Hogestyn died from pancreatic cancer. The actor's family first announced his death in a statement shared by Days of Our Lives' account on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sept. 28.



"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," the statement read. "He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

Hall — who starred alongside Hogestyn's character John Black as Marlena Evans — has previously been candid about how Days of Our Lives would proceed in the wake of her costar's death, telling PEOPLE on Nov. 2 that fans could stay tuned for a few more appearances from the soap opera star in the form of tributes.

“The show will handle that,” she said at the time, following PEOPLE's report that her costar's final episode had aired weeks prior on Sept. 9. “We have shows coming up that are just hours of flashbacks of his history. So it isn't coming up yet, obviously, because it doesn't come in until next year, but you're going to see some lovely tribute shows.”

Days of Our Lives can be streamed on Peacock.

