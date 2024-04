CBC

Serge Zably came to Moncton in 2014 as an international student from Ivory Coast and is proud to call the city home."It's been 10 years now, and I've never moved from Moncton," the Université de Moncton graduate said in an interview on Information Morning Moncton.It's that sense of home that he's now trying to help others find. Zably been hired to be Monton's international student integration co-ordinator, a new position at city hall.He said he will help students access resources while they are