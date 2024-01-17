Del City police hope new evidence could help them solve months-old murder

CBC

A handful of people marched with signs outside provincial court on Charlottetown on Monday to show support for the family of Tyson MacDonald, the 17-year-old whose body was found last month in eastern P.E.I.Inside, the victim's relatives and friends piled into one side of the packed courtroom, as one of the two young people accused of killing him appeared at a hearing meant to determine whether he'll have to remain in jail as the case proceeds. Some of the accused teen's family members sat on th