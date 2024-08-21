Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester tells DNC crowd to hold onto 'bright hope'

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, to emphasize the stakes of former president Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda.

However, the state's first elected woman and person of color congressmember encouraged voters to not lose their "bright hope."

"Now there are some who think our politics are too broken for bright hope. Bright hope is record numbers of Black and brown entrepreneurs starting businesses. Bright hope is an opportunity economy where we invest in our communities and build affordable housing," Rochester said. "Bright hope is four words, Madam President Kamala Harris."

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election on Nov. 5.

What to know about Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Who is she? Rochester, who represents Delaware's sole congressional district, was first elected to the office in 2017 when Gov. John Carney assumed office. The Philadelphia-native ran for Congress after the sudden loss of her husband, and became the state's first woman or person of color congressmember. She is currently running for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 race.

What role she plays: She serves as a National Co-Chair for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Key quote: "Bright hope is four words, Madam President Kamala Harris."

