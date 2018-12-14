Delayed fully-accessible Farrow Miracle Riverside Park to open spring 2019

Construction on one of the largest accessible playgrounds in Canada has been delayed due to ground conditions.

Farrow Riverside Miracle Park in Olde Riverside was supposed to be finished this fall, but won't be opening until May 2019.

"When the contractors were digging out the area, they found it was more of a landfill type thing, so there was a lot of things underground," said Mark Jones, regional manager for New World Park Solutions.

He said contractors had to dig down deeper and put in almost a metre of stone, just to ensure things underground don't pop up and create safety concerns in the future.

Now that has been addressed, construction continues. The rubber surfacing won't be put down until spring.

The park is baseball themed, with a giant baseball glove slide and baseball-shaped climbers scattered throughout. Jones said it's not only fully-accessible, but people of all abilities and ages can play together.

Tom Addison/CBC More

"It doesn't matter if you have special needs, if you don't, if you're an adult. Anybody can play on this playground," he said.

Playgrounds like this are expensive, but he said even if existing playgrounds just add one or two accessible additions, it'll make them that much better.

The Miracle park will include a new pavillion, a fully-accessible baseball diamond and a bordering walking path with three workout stations.