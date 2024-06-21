Delays as vehicle fire closes two lanes on M25

Drivers have been told to expect delays on the M25 in Kent after two lanes were closed due to a vehicle fire.

National Highways South East said two clockwise lanes have been closed between Junction one A (Dartford) and B (Stone).

Fire and National Highways traffic officers were at the scene, it said.

All the lanes on the carriageway were closed earlier this morning due to the fire.

