Delhi Daredevils beat CSK by 34 runs

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Batsman Ambati Rayudu's quick 50 from just 28 balls went in vain after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) march to the top spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table was halted by bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils (DD), who clinched an easy victory by 34 runs at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Friday.

Chasing 163, the second-placed CSK were off to a decent 46-run start by Rayudu and veteran Australian Shane Watson (14) before Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra applied the brakes to their partnership with the wicket of Watson in the second innings.

Mishra had a chance to struck off the very next ball with the wicket of new batsman Suresh Raina (15), has wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant latched on to a simple edge.

Rayudu, however, continued his pace and scored three sixes and a four to pacer Avesh Khan in the final over of the powerplay.

Soon after his 50, Rayudu perished off the very next ball, after he mistimed a short pitched delivery from pacer Harshal Patel to the hands of Glenn Mawell.

With the asking run rate mounting towards the end of second inning, Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (17) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (27 not out) were also not able to handle the pressure as CSK was restricted to 128/6 by DD bowlers.

For DD, Trent Boult (2/20), Amit Mishra (2/20), Harshal Patel (1/23) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/21) were among the wickets takers.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Daredevils posted a healthy 162/5 thanks to Vijay Shankar (36), Harshal Patel (36) and Rishabh Pant (38).

Shankar and Patel got 26 runs off the final over from Dwayne Bravo to forge a 65-run sixth wicket stand - the highest of Delhi's innings - and rescued the hosts from a troubled start.

Delhi's innings experienced a slump in the middle overs after South African pacer Lungi Ngidi struck twice to remove both Iyer and Pant in a span of four deliveries. (ANI)