Deli meat sold at Publix, Milam’s and other food counters recalled in listeria outbreak

More than 207,000 pounds of Boar’s Head meat sold at local supermarket chains like Publix and Milam’s Market are being recalled nationwide in a continuing listeria outbreak that has led to two deaths and more than 30 hospitalizations in 13 states.

“Boar’s Head Brand is voluntarily recalling Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst and other deli meats because it has the potential to be adulterated with listeria monocytogenes. We take our responsibility to our customers’ safety very seriously. As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from the store shelves,” said Publix spokeswoman Lindsey Willis in a statement. Publix also listed the recall notice on its website.

The deli meat, also sold at independent shops and counters, include liverwurst, ham, bologna, bacon and salami.

Some popular South Florida delis like Roasters n’ Toasters and Lots of Lox in Kendall, Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, and Mo’s Bagel and Deli in Aventura and Hallandale Beach said they do not carry Boar’s Head.

Boar’s Head vice president of communications, Elizabeth Ward, also sent a statement to the Miami Herald by email:

“At Boar’s Head, the health and safety of our customers is our top priority. As soon as a listeria adulteration was confirmed in our Strassburger Brand Liverwurst, we immediately and voluntarily recalled the product,” Boar’s Head said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we also made the decision to voluntarily recall additional products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst product.”

MORE: Nationwide deli meat listeria outbreak. What you need to know.

On Friday, Boar’s Head recalled all its liverwurst meats and eight other of its products nationwide due to possible listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that is most likely to sicken people who are pregnant and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms can precede the other aches.

The recall of about 207,528 pounds of deli meat was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Recalled Boar’s Head products

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life. The following liverwurst products are subject to the recall:

Liverwurst

Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst was part of a July 26, 2024, recall of deli meats nationwide.

▪ 3.5-pound. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst Made in Virginia.” The products shipped to retailers have sell-by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

Other meats

The other ready-to-eat deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024. The following deli meat products are subject to recall:

Boar’s Head Virginia Ham was part of a July 26, 2024, recall of deli meats nationwide.

▪ 9.5-pound. and 4.5-pound. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham” with sell by date Aug. 10 on the product packaging.

▪ 4-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Italian Cappy Style Ham” with sell by date Aug. 10 on the product packaging.

▪ 6-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham” with sell by date Aug. 10 on the product packaging.

Boar’s Head Bologna was part of a July 26, 2024, recall of deli meats nationwide.

▪ 4-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Bologna” with sell by date Aug. 10 on the product packaging.

▪ 2.5-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Beef Salami with sell by date Aug. 10 on the product packaging.

Boar’s Head Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat was part of a July 26, 2024, recall of deli meats nationwide.

▪ 5.5-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat” with sell by date Aug. 15 on the product packaging.

▪ 3-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Garlic Bologna” with sell by date Aug. 10 on the product packaging.

▪ 3-pound, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Beef Bologna” with sell by date Aug. 10 on the product packaging.

Boar’s Head deli meat sold across the country

The recalled Boar’s Head products were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide. The products shipped to deli retailers, which could be supermarkets or deli counters or restaurants bear establishment number “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes. The Maryland Department of Health, in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store for testing as part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak.

“We are cooperating fully with government authorities and conducting our own investigation into this incident. We are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards,” the Boar’s Head statement released by Ward said.

What should you do?

“Customers should discard these products, or return them to the store where purchased for a refund,” Boar’s Head advises.

If the referenced meats are in your home refrigerators or in a retail deli cases don’t eat them or sell them. Throw them away or return to place of purchase. If you had the meats in your fridge, clean the fridge and its surfaces to avoid cross-contamination.

Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

How many people got sick from the meat?

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is working with the CDC and state public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak linked to meats sliced at delis. As of July 25, 2024, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths in Illinois and New Jersey. Samples were collected from sick people from May 29 to July 12, 2024.

As of July 19, New York, Maryland, Georgia, Missouri, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania were named states where the outbreak was reported. Florida was not on the list. The FSIS and CDC have not yet posted an updated states list.

Consumers with questions can contact Boar’s Head Provisions Co.’s customer service line at 800-352-6277.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.