Delia Deetz's “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Costume Has Easter Egg for 1988 Film: Did You Catch It? (Exclusive)

Costume designer Colleen Atwood tells PEOPLE which piece Catherine O'Hara saved from the first movie

Warner Bros. Entertainment Catherine O'Hara in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

When Colleen Atwood stepped in to do the costumes for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, she knew right away that she was going to keep the iconic pieces true to the original 1988 film and make the rest her own.

That meant keeping the characters true to who the audiences met in 1988, just 36 years later. And while fans might be searching for Easter eggs to the original film, they aren't going to be finding a lot in terms of costumes.

There are, of course, callbacks to the original film. You can't really avoid those when you have the same characters with a similar story. But Atwood tells PEOPLE that her "main nods" in costuming were Beetlejuice's suit, of course, and a couple familiar outfits that audiences will recognize.

"The rest of it walked away and I did my thing," she says of harkening back to the original.

There's just one true Easter egg, she says, in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costumes — and it's in a Catherine O'Hara Delia Deetz look.

If you haven't yet seen the movie, there's a spoiler ahead!

Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Justin Theroux as Rory in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jeffrey Jones' Charles Deetz dies on a bird-watching expedition (the actor does not appear in the movie), and his family is left to mourn him. Of course, his death requires a funeral — and that's where eagle-eyed fans may find one familiar wardrobe piece.

"The one real Easter egg in the film from the last movie is that Catherine at the funeral wears a top hat that she wore in the first movie that she kept," Atwood reveals to PEOPLE. "She brought that in and we go, 'Let's use it for the funeral. It'll be perfect.'"

In the original movie, Delia wears the hat in the latter half of the movie, though the older iteration sees it tied with red and black tulle. She wears it with a gray outfit (the red adding a very appropriate pop of color) for the scenes leading into what becomes the climax where her daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) has to marry Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton).



MAX Catherine O'Hara in 1998 'Beetlejuice'

There's another hat in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice that looks strikingly familiar, and that's one that Ryder wears at the very end of the movie, in a dream sequence where she and Astrid (Jenna Ortega) are at Dracula's castle. In a close-up shot, she's wearing a wide-brim black hat that could easily pass as the same hat a teenage Lydia wears in Beetlejuice.



MAX Winona Ryder in 'Beetlejuice'

In this instance, Atwood tells PEOPLE it's not even a coincidence — it's that Ryder truly embodies Lydia, because the hat she's wearing in the scene is one of her own. Atwood didn't even provide it for her.

"What's really funny is that hat, that weird visor thing she wears [in the scene], Winona wears that around to keep sun off," Atwood shares. "It was a sunny day miraculously in England, and we were shooting outside and we're like, 'We really need a hat for her.' We'd done the round one. We had done an homage to that early look, and then I think the scene we were going to use never happened. It was actually her personal visor, but we put it on her for that scene. It was touristy and funny. That's how that came to be. It was a serendipitous thing."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now.



