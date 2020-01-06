You Can Make This Delicious Super Bowl Sunday Bread Bowl in Under an Hour

If you're hosting a Super Bowl party, you know that means you're going to need a whole bunch of game day snacks. Whether you're the type of family that goes all-out for football games throughout the fall or this is the only one you watch (and, um, maybe you only tune in for the commercials), the Super Bowl is the perfect time to whip up all of your favorite party dip recipes, chicken wings, and more.

If you're not sure where to start in your game day prep, have no fear. We've rounded up the best Super Bowl appetizers that will have each of your guests coming back for more. It doesn't matter if you're cooking for two people or 20 — these Super Bowl appetizers are so easy that you can cut them in half or double them in a snap. Want to make a day out of this once-a-year event? Play a few Super Bowl party games while you wait for the coin toss. May the best team win!