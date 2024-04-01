Delighted Aunt Goes All Out For Nephew's First Easter

An excited auntie went all out for her nephew’s first Easter on March 30, arriving at her sister’s house donning an inflatable bunny suit.

This footage, filmed by Melissa Robles, shows her sister, Kimberly, arriving at her home in Rancho Cucamonga, California, on Saturday, with plenty of festive spirit.

Robles’s sister puts on quite a performance, dancing around her nephew’s crib in the bunny suit while holding an Easter basket.

Robles told Storyful that her son is “the first baby in the family so the aunties went all out and the bunny suit was completely unexpected!”. Credit: Melissa Robles via Storyful