Delightful, dry days ahead in Denver; snow returns Monday

A snowy Wednesday is upon eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with the most severe weather expected around Kingston and Belleville.The entire region is under some kind of snow-related weather alert. Those communities along Lake Ontario are under a snow squall warning, with sudden blasts of heavy, blowing snow expected.Kingston and Belleville could each see a total of 15 centimetres of snow with three to six centimetres falling per hour, according to an updated warning issued around 12:30 p.m. Th