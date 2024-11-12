Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin Appear in Michael Kors Holiday Film

During the holiday season, millions come to New York City to shop and celebrate each year, and now Michael Kors is offering some of his own holiday cheer.

For the Michael Kors holiday campaign, the designer turned to the director Bardia Zeinali to shoot a film featuring a little revelry with sister-models Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, alongside stylist Patricia Field (of “Sex and the City” fame), social media influencer and singer Harry Daniels, and musician-comedian Morgan Jay. Viewers will also catch cameos by model-entertainer Alton Mason, as well as models Sherry Shi and Nyagua Ruea. To get into the seasonal spirit, the short film is set to a custom rendition of “Jingle Bells” that has been produced by artist Alex Chapman.

Viewers might know Zeinali’s work for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” music video. In the Kors short film, the Hamlin sisters and the other talent are decked out for a night on the town and are on-the-move on the streets of New York City and throwing a makeshift party.

Aptly named “It’s Lit,” the film is illuminated with plenty of glitz and glam like sequined T-shirts, shimmery body-hugging dresses and the popular “Tribeca” bag in ruby red. The campaign was styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and the accompanying stills that include ones in a New York City bodega stacked with snacks were photographed by Jared Kocka.

The company declined to comment on the investment in the campaign, as well as the projected social media and media reach. The Hamlins, who have more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram combined, bring some heft to the equation. They have teamed before in a Skims shoot and on the runway for Dennis Basso with their reality star mother Lisa Rinna.

Needless to say, everyone is dressed for the occasion — Amelia Hamlin, 23, is unmissable in silver over-the-knee boots, a glittery sleeveless minidress, silver handbag and faux fur jacket. The platinum-haired Delilah Hamlin also upped the fashion quota with a strapless faux fur top, black pants, gold stilettos, gold cuff bracelets and a gold clutch. The 26-year-old also sported sunglasses, gold earrings and a red manicure for a little extra polish. Delilah Hamlin, Vogue Czechoslovakia’s cover girl, recently posted about her ultra-blond locks, “the fact that this is just a selfie of my new hair and not a carousel genuinely made me uncomfortable.”

For fall, the Michael Kors campaign had been shot by Mert Alas, whereas the Michael Kors Collection one was captured by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin.

Along with social media, the “It’s Lit” film and images will be used for out-of-home advertising and digital placements. As for the choice of Zeinali, Kors said, “I thought Bardia would lend the right amount of cool to the holiday season. He really brought the magic of New York to the screen. As for the cast, it was inspired by modern-day characters like Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, TikTok sensation Harry Daniels, actor and model Alton Mason, and also one of the most iconic New Yorkers of all, Patricia Field.”

The designer’s decision to go with a film with an anything-can-happen, downtown vibe instead of the standard studio shoot came down to wanting “to create a real New York moment that captures the warmth, humor and joy of the holidays,” Kors said.

