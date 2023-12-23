Deliveroo driver ‘stole our Christmas’ say victims of alleged £200 parcels theft

The footage was captured by the apartment building's security cameras - PELIN ATAN

A Deliveroo courier has been accused of “stealing Christmas” after CCTV footage appeared to show him take parcels worth more than £200.

The delivery firm has launched an investigation into the cyclist after residents in an apartment block in Fulham, south west London, shared the CCTV clip.

The alleged theft emerged as it was reported police forces across the country had recorded a 57 per cent rise in parcels being stolen over the past year.

Pelin Atan and her sister-in-law Raffaella Masselli had ordered multiple presents from Amazon to be delivered to Ms Masselli’s home in the Fulham block

Ms Atan, 25, told The Telegraph: “It was a mix of things – books, cosmetics and a rugby jersey that was quite valuable.

“Not all of the parcels taken were ours – some were our neighbours – but it does feel like he has stolen Christmas from us.”

The alleged theft took place when the courier came into the foyer at around 7.25pm on Dec 2.

The security footage appears to show a male cyclist with a partially concealed face packing a teal Deliveroo-branded bag with parcels in the foyer.

The courier then takes his bike out of the foyer, the packed bag slung over his shoulder.

Ms Atan, a consultant, said she and Ms Masselli only realised the gifts were missing when they were packing for an overseas trip and were unable to find presents that Amazon had confirmed were delivered.

“We were so shocked and upset to receive this video from the building security,” Ms Atan added.

The presents, ordered in mid-November for the women’s wider family, were worth between £200 and £300, she added, with the most valuable item being a new Springboks jersey which comes in around £35 on Amazon.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that freedom of information requests to British police forces revealed a 57 per cent increase in parcel theft over the past year, with the average value of a stolen parcel standing at £66.50.

Technology firm Quadient, which obtained the data, estimated that some 16,421 porch thefts had occurred nationally in the year to Aug 23, up from 10,485 in the previous year.

A Deliveroo spokesman said: “Deliveroo takes rider conduct extremely seriously, and we are urgently investigating this incident. If true, the rider will no longer work with us.”

