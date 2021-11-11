Delivery drivers 'taking a real hit' as gas prices surge

·2 min read
Mark Hewer does delivery with Jubzi &#x002014; an online food ordering app. (CBC - image credit)
Mark Hewer does delivery with Jubzi — an online food ordering app. (CBC - image credit)

As gas prices hit record highs, a local delivery driver said he and his colleagues are being hit hard. In Windsor and across Ontario pumps hit the $1.40 per litre mark this September.

Gas prices got up to a $1.38 in 2014, but decreased after. According to GasBuddy, prices currently range from $1.23 per litre to $1.31 per litre.

"When I see the gas prices I try not to look but there's no way around it and you have to pay it," said Mark Hewer, a Jubzi delivery driver.

"It's just very unfortunate because we are independent contractors. With the cost of insurance, maintenance and now gas we're taking a real hit."

Hewer said Jubzi drivers don't make a minimum wage, but are instead paid for each order they deliver.

We're hitting the gas tanks a lot more often now with deliveries [and] the tank seems to be going empty a lot quicker than it used to. - Mark Hewer

He said on some days drivers might only get one or two orders.

Additionally, he said that as a Jubzi driver, they cover a large territory — Windsor and surrounding areas, adding "that's a lot of fuel and it's a big hit on our gas tank."

A driver could be taking a hit of "up to $60 a week," depending on how much they drive, he said.

"We're hitting the gas tanks a lot more often now with deliveries [and] the tank seems to be going empty a lot quicker than it used to," Hewer said.

Prices affect the bottom line for small business

Meanwhile, Sofos Restaurant founder and CEO of Jubzi, Thanos Zikantas said restaurateurs are being squeezed from all sides — increasing labour costs, fuel surcharges and fuel costs going through the roof.

"We're seeing this in all the supplies that we purchase — our paper products, our food products — and unfortunately we're forced to pass this on to the consumer," Zikantas said.

"This just generates inflation — hyperinflation, it's like a big storm coming our way and many think that there's nothing that can be done about it but there certainly are things that we can reduce."

CBC
CBC

Zikantas highlighted taxes on fuel and would like to see the government put a temporary relief on carbon tax to help.

According to the province, the carbon tax amounts to 8.8 cents a litre.

It says motor fuel prices also include the following:

  • Federal excise tax — 10 cents per litre.

  • Ontario tax — 15 cents.

  • GHT/HST — 18 cents.

The restaurateur said something can be done and must be done.

"Fuel is one of the leading contributors to these rising costs, so if we can solve this problem or at least relieve this problem by reducing some of the tax that we pay on gas, at least it's one step in the right direction," Zikantas said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Immobile latest Italy injury ahead of World Cup qualifier

    FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy forward Ciro Immobile became the latest player to withdraw from the Azzurri squad on Tuesday, and there were further injury concerns with other players ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Rome. Immobile left the Italy camp on Tuesday after medical tests revealed a muscular injury to his left leg. The Lazio forward will be replaced by Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca. The 31-year-old Immobile is Lazio’s all-time leading goalscorer and has been the

  • Opioid overdoses spike in homeless shelters despite Toronto's harm-reduction program

    Jennifer Jewell has lived in one of Toronto's shelter hotels for the past year. In her time there, the 51-year-old says she has regularly seen overdoses among the other residents, just some of the 610 suspected overdoses in city shelters in the first six months of 2021, according to a City of Toronto dataset that can be found on its open portal. Of those, 26 have been fatal. "There's way too many deaths," Jewell said. "At least one death a week in the last month … And there aren't [enough] menta

  • Netflix finally streaming Rebecca Hall’s acclaimed movie 'Passing'

    Rebecca Hall’s acclaimed movie directorial debut, Passing, is heading to Netflix on Nov. 10, starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

  • Winter storm warnings expand over the Prairies, NW ON, risk of 40 cm of snow

    Snowfall and winter storm warnings have expanded across parts of the Prairies and northwestern Ontario, as the first major storm of the season is set to bring as much as 20-40 cm of snowfall and widespread howling winds, which will make for dangerous travel amid whiteouts and blizzard-like conditions.

  • Regina committee pushes well-being plan, overdose prevention amid high drug toxicity deaths

    Regina's community wellness committee voted unanimously in favour of a well-being plan that would address issues like substance use in the city. The plan will now go to city council for final approval. Drug toxicity incidents have increased in the province during the pandemic. The committee's recommendation comes in the wake of a Saskatchewan Coroners Report saying that, as of Nov. 3, there were 161 confirmed drug-toxicity deaths and another 202 suspected deaths so far in 2021. In 2020, there we

  • COVID case numbers improving, but don't drop masking and other measures yet: Sask. top doc

    Some of Saskatchewan's vital COVID-19 stats may be improving, but it would be a mistake to lift the province's current public health measures — including the requirement to wear masks in public — going into the winter season, says Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer. Dr. Saqib Shahab made the remarks during the latest COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, in answer to a question about what the latest COVID-19 modelling shows. Shahab did not fully outline that modelling, saying he might be able t

  • Ford shows support for controversial Highway 413 with campaign-style route visit

    CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is reiterating its support for another controversial Greater Toronto Area highway project. Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Caledon, Ont., on Wednesday to show support for Highway 413, which he says will relieve traffic congestion in the regions of Halton, Peel and York. It was his government’s second event this week in support of a planned highway in the growing Toronto area, infrastructure they argue will benefit commuters and the e

  • US presses Russia over troop buildup along Ukraine border

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is stepping up pressure on Russia over a buildup of troops along its frontier with Ukraine. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to meet his Ukrainian counterpart in Washington on Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat for Europe said the administration is watching the border situation closely and would regard any escalation with deep concern. Karen Donfried, assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia, told The Associated Press that senior R

  • No hands! Lean off a NYC skyscraper

    Billed as the world's highest external building climb, City Climb at 30 Hudson Yards lets visitors come face to face with the city's famous skyline, no railing, no glass window. (Nov. 9)

  • Injured Tielemans out of Belgium's World Cup qualifiers

    BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of injury, the federation said Tuesday. Federation spokesman Stefan Van Loock said the Leicester player will miss Group E matches against Estonia later this week and at Wales on Nov. 16. Belgium will qualify for next year's World Cup with a win over Estonia, or if Wales fails to beat Belarus on Saturday. The Belgian federation did not specify the nature of Ti

  • Astroworld festival victims recap concert chaos

    Some of the people who attended the Astroworld music festival in Houston and survived Friday night's stampede attended a news conference and described the deadly chaos. (Nov. 10)

  • 2 dead after crash with dump truck near Petawawa

    Two people have died after a vehicle crashed with a dump truck on Highway 17 near Petawawa, Ont., on Wednesday morning. At about 7:20 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they responded to a collision on the highway near Doran Road, just south of Petawawa. OPP said a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver died after they were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck is uninjured, say police. The highway is close

  • Max Cleland dies; senator and veteran lost limbs in Vietnam

    ATLANTA (AP) — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade in Vietnam and later became a groundbreaking Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator from Georgia until an attack ad questioning his patriotism derailed his reelection, died on Tuesday. He was 79. Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press. Cleland was a U.S. Army captain in Vietnam when he lost his right arm and two legs while picking up a

  • US presses Russia over troops along Ukraine border

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's security is "ironclad" and will not change. He says any Russian escalation would be viewed with grave concern. (Nov. 10)

  • Indonesia, Malaysia leaders urge end to Myanmar violence

    JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia on Wednesday urged military-ruled Myanmar to resolve its internal conflict and help stem the flow of Rohingya refugees fleeing to Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on an official visit to Indonesia, expressed concern about “the emergency situation" in Myanmar following the Feb. 1 military takeover that has led more minority Muslim Rohingya to leave the country. More than 200,000 Rohingya have resettled in Malay

  • Capitol rioter who hit officer gets over 3 years in prison

    A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison, a likely benchmark for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence that day. Scott Fairlamb, 44, was the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot. His 41-month prison term is the longest among 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far. Fairlamb’s punishment likely will guide other j

  • Consulting firms are the 'shadow public service' managing the response to COVID-19

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, governments in Canada have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on outside consulting firms like McKinsey, Deloitte and EY with almost no public oversight.

  • Alberta school boards grappling with proof of vaccination mandates for staff

    Dozens of the province's smaller school divisions are wrestling with how to handle provincial pressure to adopt a proof of vaccination mandate for staff. They're juggling insurance implications, legal risks, students' health, anxious staff and divided communities who are dispensing an earful onto local trustees and superintendents. St. Paul Education Regional Division, which runs both Catholic and public schools in eastern Alberta, is one board agonizing over what to do. "This two-and-a-half mon

  • Workers at New Brunswick liquor agency vote to strike Nov. 16 if deal not reached

    FREDERICTON — Unionized liquor store workers in New Brunswick have voted 97.7 per cent in favour of an unlimited strike mandate and are ready to hit the picket lines starting Nov. 16. Unless a negotiated deal is reached, the 566 members of CUPE Local 963 who work at NB Liquor's 41 publicly owned retail stores and warehouses will join thousands of other public sector workers who have been on strike for almost two weeks. "Stores will be closed. The warehouse will be closed to inbound and outbound

  • Subtype of COVID-19 Delta variant spreading in Western Canada: health officials

    REGINA — A subtype of the COVID-19 variant is becoming predominant in Saskatchewan and is spreading throughout Western Canada, but health officials say it is not considered a variant of concern. The AY.25.1 subtype likely originated in the mid-western United States where it mutated, said Dr. Jessica Minion, a Saskatchewan Health Authority medical microbiologist who presented the information to a health authority meeting last week. In Saskatchewan, AY-25.1 and another subtype, AY.27, have mainly