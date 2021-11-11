Delivery drivers 'taking a real hit' as gas prices surge

Mark Hewer does delivery with Jubzi — an online food ordering app. (CBC - image credit)

As gas prices hit record highs, a local delivery driver said he and his colleagues are being hit hard. In Windsor and across Ontario pumps hit the $1.40 per litre mark this September.

Gas prices got up to a $1.38 in 2014, but decreased after. According to GasBuddy, prices currently range from $1.23 per litre to $1.31 per litre.

"When I see the gas prices I try not to look but there's no way around it and you have to pay it," said Mark Hewer, a Jubzi delivery driver.

"It's just very unfortunate because we are independent contractors. With the cost of insurance, maintenance and now gas we're taking a real hit."

Hewer said Jubzi drivers don't make a minimum wage, but are instead paid for each order they deliver.

We're hitting the gas tanks a lot more often now with deliveries [and] the tank seems to be going empty a lot quicker than it used to. - Mark Hewer

He said on some days drivers might only get one or two orders.

Additionally, he said that as a Jubzi driver, they cover a large territory — Windsor and surrounding areas, adding "that's a lot of fuel and it's a big hit on our gas tank."

A driver could be taking a hit of "up to $60 a week," depending on how much they drive, he said.

Prices affect the bottom line for small business

Meanwhile, Sofos Restaurant founder and CEO of Jubzi, Thanos Zikantas said restaurateurs are being squeezed from all sides — increasing labour costs, fuel surcharges and fuel costs going through the roof.

"We're seeing this in all the supplies that we purchase — our paper products, our food products — and unfortunately we're forced to pass this on to the consumer," Zikantas said.

"This just generates inflation — hyperinflation, it's like a big storm coming our way and many think that there's nothing that can be done about it but there certainly are things that we can reduce."

Zikantas highlighted taxes on fuel and would like to see the government put a temporary relief on carbon tax to help.

According to the province, the carbon tax amounts to 8.8 cents a litre.

It says motor fuel prices also include the following:

Federal excise tax — 10 cents per litre.

Ontario tax — 15 cents.

GHT/HST — 18 cents.

The restaurateur said something can be done and must be done.

"Fuel is one of the leading contributors to these rising costs, so if we can solve this problem or at least relieve this problem by reducing some of the tax that we pay on gas, at least it's one step in the right direction," Zikantas said.