How this Delray Beach local is helping Los Angeles wildfire victims
Rachel Kolvasky’s efforts first started weeks ago, when she shared a post on social media asking for transportation assistance.
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
Mikey has exceeded expectations to become a little boy who loves the outdoors, eating pizza and spending time with his family
Nutrition experts share the top foods you should not eat because they contain unhealthy fats, sweeteners, harmful pesticides, lots of sodium, and more.
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
"The one that immediately makes me livid is 'Don't pick your baby up every time she cries. You're just teaching her how to manipulate you.' Said about my 3-week-old. As if a newborn would be learning how to game the system."
People are encouraged to either throw away affected eggs or return them to the store
Dog-lover Camilla met poodle Fenton during a tour of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, which has recently undergone a near-£35m transformation.
My sister is nonverbal and has intellectual disabilities. My kids didn't seem to care and wanted to know more about her during a family trip.
Givaudan not rebuilding in Clifton neighborhood following deadly plant explosion
“When you go to nursing school, you don’t think you’ll plan a wedding, but that was really important for the patient and family that day,” one of the nurses said
Very cold Triad air is in place as a winter storm develops across the South. The northern and western edge of the storm may bring evening snow showers into the southern half of our area. Any snow that reaches the ground is expected to make roads slick.
Carroll County prosecutor gives insight into Delphi murders trial
A health minister has promised adverts for the breakfast option will not disappear from daytime TV screens.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would end birthright citizenship. WBAL-TV sat down with a law professor who thinks it could be a long-fought battle that could reach the Supreme Court. Michael Meyerson is a professor at the University of Baltimore Law School. "The constitution of the United States says that if you are born on our soil, and you are not the child of an ambassador. You are an American citizen. Simply put, if you are born here, you belong here," Meyerson said. "That's been the rule from the 14th amendment right after the civil war. Supreme Court confirmed that in the 1890s so the president wants to issue an order saying, I don't like this. I want to get, get rid of all these kids born here if their parents weren't citizens, and the president has no power to do that." Trump did acknowledge it will be challenged in court.
Brenda Herback, 65, is struggling to get rehabilitation support after contracting a serious case of listeria meningitis, a food-borne bacterial illness. Once healthy and very active, she now suffers from brain damage, immobility and memory loss.
Facing a turning point in her cancer journey, the Princess of Wales is embracing her "new normal" with her family by her side — and looking ahead
Built in the 1840s, the facility was designed to care for Welsh-speakers with mental illnesses.