Delray Beach Open finals postponed because of rain
The Delray Beach Open doubles and singles finals are postponed because of rain.
This is just the second time in the tournament's 37-year history that the champion was decided in fewer than 54 holes.
No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolás Jarry of Chile 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Saturday. Jarry, after the biggest win of his career, will face home crowd favorite Facundo Díaz Acosta in the final on Sunday. Alcaraz was the defending champion but hasn't looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he was a year ago.
With rain expected all day Sunday, NASCAR has officially postponed the 66th Daytona 500.
TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is long past being in awe of his best player. Auston Matthews filling the net has simply become the standard. The sniper scored his sixth hat trick of the season — and second in as many games — to give him an NHL-leading 48 goals as part of a five-point night Saturday in Toronto's resounding 9-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. "It's pretty remarkable," Keefe said of Matthews. "Credit to him for getting into those spaces and being as dynamic as he is
O'Neal chatted with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce during a new episode of 'The Big Podcast with Shaq'
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson opened her bid for a record fifth straight Canadian women's curling championship with a victory, but minus lead Briane Harris whose absence went unexplained. Neither the skip nor Curling Canada provided an explanation Friday on why Harris was abruptly deemed "ineligible" to compete at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary. After cruising to an 8-2 win over Quebec's Laurie St-Georges, and with Krysten Karwacki playing lead, the skip refused to answer questions abou
Fans on social media were left guessing as to the whereabouts of the bright red skeleton.
Following UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski laid out his case as to why he should get a rematch vs. Ilia Topuria.
“I think you would just create a Tour for the top 80 players in the world.”
Family and fans of rising Surrey, B.C., hockey star Arshdeep Bains expressed excitement Saturday as the 23-year-old forward was added to the Vancouver Canucks roster for its game against the Winnipeg Jets.Although he did not end up getting ice time Saturday, it was Bains' latest milestone on a lifelong journey in the sport, two years after he became the first South Asian hockey player to lead the Western Hockey League in both points and assists.The Canucks called him up after their centre, Dakot
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jaromir Jagr wore a Pittsburgh Penguins’ jersey for the first time in 22 years. Jagr, dressed in full gear, practiced with the Penguins at their suburban Pittsburgh practice facility on Saturday morning. Jagr made his iconic name in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, the organization that drafted the 52-year-old hockey legend No. 5 overall in 1990. The Penguins will retire Jagr’s No. 68 jersey before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. It’s
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu. And fittingly, he won by three. The Golden State star and NBA's all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league's weekend showcase. Ionescu won the WNBA's 3-point shootout at its All-Star weekend last year with a record 37 points, smashing Curry's NBA-shootout mark of 31 points. Fro
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There were jokes. And laughter. And catharsis. Just no tears. At least none from Jaromir Jagr. Maybe because they were unnecessary when the Pittsburgh Penguins retired his iconic No. 68 on Sunday. The look on Jagr's face, the subtle catch in his voice, the smile that remains boyish even at 52 said it all. No matter where the NHL's second all-time leading scorer has gone during a professional odyssey that's spanned 30-plus years and three continents, Jagr has long understood whe
A steady rain continues to soak Daytona Beach, Fla., on Sunday. NASCAR has now moved 2 races, including the Daytona 500, to Monday.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Reliever Chad Green is getting the full spring experience this time around with the Toronto Blue Jays. Unlike last year when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, the veteran right-hander is building up for the campaign with a regular throwing routine and participation in fielding drills at the team's player development complex. Green returned for the stretch drive last September but his presence over a full season in 2024 should make a deep bullpen ever stronger. "He's goin
VANCOUVER — Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele had a hand in allfour of his team's goals in a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Rogers Arena. Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and an assist, Kyler Connor had two assists, and Sean Monahan scored his first goal for Winnipeg (33-14-5). Tyler Myers and Noah Juulsen scored for the Canucks (37-13-6), while Conor Garland and Ilya Mikheyev earned assists. The winning goal came as Juulsen went to lay
Ilia Topuria boldly declared himself a UFC world champion in his social media biography for months before he actually became the first Georgian to win a title. When Topuria finally got the belt strapped around his waist at UFC 298 on Saturday night, he cried at the feeling of dreams coming true. Topuria stopped Alexander Volkanovski in the second round to claim the featherweight title, ending the Australian champion’s four-year reign with a devastating series of strikes.
World number one Iga Swiatek claims the Qatar Open title for the third year in a row with victory over Elena Rybakina.
Mac McClung secured his second consecutive NBA Dunk Contest title on Saturday night, but fans were disappointed with the event, missing the excitement of past contests such as the 2016 showdown between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine. Despite this, ...