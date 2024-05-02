Delray Beach police detective won't soon forget case involving body parts stuffed in suitcases

Reuters
Portugal's criminal police agency said on Wednesday it had arrested four people on suspicion of holding a man in slavery-like conditions for 17 years in the country's northern region of Braganca. In a statement, the police said the 54-year-old man suffered physical and psychological abuse over that period, and was the victim of labour exploitation, including by being "rented" out to third parties for agricultural work. "He lived in a degrading situation, spending the night in a van...without the minimum living, health, hygiene and food conditions," the police said.