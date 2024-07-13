Delta changes uniform policy following flap over flight attendants with Palestinian pins

Delta Airlines is changing its uniform policy days after landing in hot water with customers over the way they handled a viral social media post about Palestinian pins.

Starting Monday, Delta employees can no longer wear pins that represent any other countries or nationalities other than the U.S.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience,” according to statement obtained by USA TODAY on Friday. “We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”

What prompted the policy change?

It all started on Wednesday when an X user raised concerns about two different Delta flight attendants wearing what they called “Hamas badges.”

Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil. Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do ? pic.twitter.com/xBbQllq2SM — i like teslas (@iliketeslas) July 10, 2024

“Since 2001 we take our shoes off in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil,” the post says. “Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?”

The post has exploded in the last few days, with many siding with the Delta flight attendants, who point out that the pin is not a “Hamas badge” but rather the Palestinian flag. Other users took issue with the pins, citing their safety.

Delta replied to the post the same day, responding to the thread in an attempt to address the situation, writing: “I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed.”

The airline deleted the reply after a wave of backlash, writing Thursday that it “was not in line with our values.”

Delta backtracks, offers employee support

Delta apologized for the “hurtful” post, saying they'll continue to “strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes.”

Some users rejected the apology, saying the airline had caved to pressure from bullies and vowing to never fly Delta again.

A Delta spokesperson said that neither employee was fired, clarifying some online rumors that at least one of them was.

“The photographed flight attendants were compliant with Delta uniform guidelines, and we’ve been in touch with them to offer support,” according to Delta.

And the Delta employee who authored the reply to the post about being "terrified" has since “been counseled and no longer supports Delta’s social channels.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delta changes policy after social media flap over Palestinian pins