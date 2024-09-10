Delta plane clipped, damaged at Atlanta airport
Two planes collided with each other near the runway of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, causing loud bangs to be heard by those on board.
A recent park visitor to Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico dropped a bag full of Cheetos that created a “huge impact” on the cave’s ecosystem, rangers said.
MONTREAL — Air Canada is preparing for a potential shutdown of most operations next week as contract talks with its pilots' union near an impasse.
"The woman across the aisle got up to go to the bathroom, had a heart attack, and died."
Visit the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, but make sure to also go off the beaten path to experience the French capital's food, culture, and art.
Princess Beatrice's husband designs high-end properties in the Big Apple
(Reuters) -Air Canada is finalising plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over "inflexible" wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday. Air Canada and its low-cost subsidiary, Air Canada Rouge, together operate nearly 670 flights per day. Unless they reach a settlement with the Air Line Pilots Association, the shutdown could affect 110,000 passengers daily.
According to Consumer Affairs, "the average car costs around $900 per year to repair and maintain." But some vehicles cost their owners twice that much money or more to keep up and running every year....
In the final minutes before Eastern Flight 212 crashed in Charlotte, the pilots were engaged in small talk that mostly had nothing to do with flying.
After an already turbulent travel season, Air Canada is warning it could start grounding planes ahead of a potential pilots' strike. Mackenzie Gray explains when the stoppage could start and how it could play out, the disagreements between the company and the pilots' union in negotiations for a new deal, and how affected passengers may be entitled to compensation.
Police in Oshawa, Ont., say a man has been charged in an alleged high-speed fiery crash last month that killed a 41-year-old woman and sent nine other people to hospital.
From its 250-foot support tender to its voluptuous wooden figurehead, the Amazon founder's $500 million superyacht is full of surprises.
Known as Lasata, the Santa Rosa Beach residence stands four stories tall with six bedrooms, a plunge pool, and a rooftop observation deck.
Greece joins Venice and other busy European travel hot spots in imposing tourist levies.
Authorities on Sunday are continuing a manhunt for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in shooting nine cars on Interstate 75, about 76 miles south of Lexington, Ky., seriously injuring five people.
United Airlines' CEO is selective about which decisions he makes and which he delegates.
PARIS (AP) — Parisian business owners and hotel managers were promised a summer like no other. Millions of tourists would flood the French capital for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, generating huge profits for the region.
Indian tourists are flocking abroad, and many destinations are recognising their potential.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Passenger vehicle sales in China fell in August for the fifth straight month, industry data showed on Monday, though sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid models rose, helped by subsidies for drivers trading in more polluting vehicles. Sales fell 1.1% from the same month a year earlier to 1.92 million vehicles, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales, however, jumped 43.2% to account for a record 53.5% of total car sales, as local EV champion BYD set a sales record and U.S. rival Tesla had its best month of 2024.
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating reports that the engines can catch fire on some Jeep SUVs and pickup trucks even with the ignition turned off.
As Belfast gets a £340m transport hub, County Fermanagh residents call for more equitable provision.