Delta plane tears tail off another jet after collision on Atlanta airport tarmac

Plane with broken tail after collision between two Delta planes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Meteorologist Jason Adams/WTFS TV Tampa)

A Delta jet preparing to take-off from an Atlanta airport collided with a smaller jet and tore the aircraft's tail off.

Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was preparing to depart the airport for Tokyo on Tuesday when its wingtip hit the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526 bound for Louisiana, according to ABC News, citing the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta.

The collision snapped off the smaller jet's tail.

The planes collided at the intersection of two taxi lanes around 10:10 am local time, according to the FAA.

There were no reported injuries on either plane. The FAA said it will investigate the collision.

The collision reportedly did not cause any major disruptions at the airport.

“There is minimal impact to airport operations,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “Passengers from one of the aircraft are being bussed from the incident to the concourses. The second aircraft taxied under its own power to a concourse where passengers will deplane at their gate.”

Endeavor Air is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines.

On Tuesday, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker spoke at an industry press conference and said that some — but not all — airports were installing technologies intended to help prevent runway incidents like the Delta collision, Reuters reports.

“We’ve started to deploy pretty simple off the shelf solution for controllers to get better situational awareness,” Whitaker said saying close calls were down by more than half in the first half of the year. “So there’s progress, but we need to get better. There’s no excuse for that happening.”