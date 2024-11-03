The Delta smelt, once abundant, is now nearly extinct due to habitat loss, pollution | Opinion

The Delta smelt is a small, slender fish that only lives in the Delta.

Newsom’s disappointing veto

“Senate bill would safeguard California’s water supply,” (sacbee.com, July 27)

Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom cited the state budget deficit in his decision to veto Senate Bill 366, which would have modernized the California Water Plan. The bipartisan legislation aimed to establish long-term water supply targets and give underserved voices, including tribes, labor, and environmental justice organizations, a seat at the policymaking table.

Newsom’s actions are an affront to California communities struggling with water equity challenges.

At American Muslims for Sustainability, we represent communities who experience water challenges, and partner with coalitions like Californians for Smarter Sustainability to ensure that policies prioritize economic prosperity, quality of life and environmental protection. I urge Newsom not to use the state’s deficit as an excuse to avoid resolving long-term water issues or exclude voices from policy discussions who will benefit most from these proposals.

All Californians deserve to be included in policy discussions about one of our most pressing challenges: water security and equity.

Mohamed Khan

Culver City

Protecting the Delta smelt

“Delta smelt gain habitat in largest tidal restoration,” (sacbee.com, Sept. 23)

The Delta in Contra Costa County is a vital ecosystem, but many species are in danger. The Delta smelt, once abundant, is now nearly extinct due to habitat loss, pollution and water diversion. Its decline threatens the food web, fishing and water quality.

Peter Moyle, a fish biologist, said: “The Delta smelt is an indicator species. Its decline signals broader environmental issues that need urgent attention.” The California clapper rail, a bird native to our marshes, is also at risk due to wetland drainage.

What can we do? Help out by joining local conservation organizations like the California Native Plant Society; participate in community clean-ups through VolunteerMatch; advocate for sustainable practices by contacting local representatives; and educate others about endangered species.

Let’s work together to protect this legacy of life for future generations.

Riley Goudy

Walnut Creek

TikTok needs changes

“California, New York lead multi-state lawsuit against TikTok, alleging harm to children,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 8)

TikTok is unsafe and harms our children. The platform urgently needs to update its guidelines and improve moderation to protect vulnerable minors. By implementing stricter content restrictions, eliminating targeted content that exploits the innocence of minors and implementing a zero-tolerance policy for cyberbullying, harassment and inappropriate behavior, TikTok can become a safer space.

The platform would also need to add content filters, screen time limits and ensure that age-appropriate material is available.

Angelica Valle

Discovery Bay

Smoker’s unpleasant surprise

“Concessions foods at Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 18)

Last week, we attended a show at Golden 1 Center. We made a night of it, paying for the premium parking next to the center, going to Old Sacramento for dinner at Joe’s Crab Shack and picking up candy at the shops there. Then, we went to the show where we were shocked to find that they had cigarettes, vapes and lighters on a list of “prohibited items.” They wanted to confiscate those from us, as we smoke.

It’s fine if I cannot use them while in the arena. But for them to confiscate these items is unacceptable.

Robert Deitz II

Placerville