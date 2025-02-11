Dem Rep. John Larson Freezes on House Floor in Medical Emergency Scare

Connecticut Rep. John Larson froze during a speech on the House floor Monday in what his office is calling an “adverse reaction” to a medication.

Larson, 76, had been criticizing how Elon Musk and his subordinates in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were able to obtain access to sensitive payment information in the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Now [President Donald Trump] is saying he’s not even accountable to the courts because he and the billionaire class have gotten together and said, ‘Don’t worry, no one on the Republican side in the House and Senate who control both the House and Senate is going to speak up and challenge us,‘” Larson said, before pausing for an extended period.

He could be seen attempting to continue through the speech but having difficulty doing so.

He resumed after about twenty seconds, adding that “we need to protect Americans’ privacy and their Social Security.” He carried on, however pauses remained.

Larson’s time then expired.

In a statement, Larson’s office provided a reason for the odd behavior.

“Congressman Larson appreciates the well wishes from everyone who has reached out. This afternoon, he had what was likely an adverse reaction to a new medication and is having tests administered by the House Attending Physician out of an abundance of caution,” his office said, according to the Connecticut Mirror.

“He later participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged. The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and in good spirits.”

Larson has represented Connecticut’s first congressional district since 1999, and was chair of the House Democratic Caucus from 2009 to 2013.